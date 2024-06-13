Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $81.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.27.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $75.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.55%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

