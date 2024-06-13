Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Acasti Pharma Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $29.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.61.

About Acasti Pharma

See Also

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

