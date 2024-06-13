Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Acasti Pharma Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Acasti Pharma stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $29.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.61.
