Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Down 93.9% in May

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the May 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get Accor alerts:

Accor Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Accor has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32.

Accor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.