ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

ACNB Stock Up 2.4 %

ACNB stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. ACNB has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. ACNB had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACNB will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ACNB by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 83.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter worth about $1,521,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 32.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

