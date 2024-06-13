Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Position Reduced by Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690,000 shares during the quarter. Adaptive Biotechnologies accounts for 7.2% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,357,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 389,800 shares during the period. Avenir Corp increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 66,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $9.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 123.24% and a negative return on equity of 56.58%. The business had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

