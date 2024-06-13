Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.39. 125,546 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 305% from the average session volume of 31,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.90.

About Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Adasina Social Justice index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies screened for social justice criteria. JSTC was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Adasina.

