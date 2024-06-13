AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Price Down 21%

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) fell 21% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.72 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.16 ($0.19). 127,568,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,356% from the average session volume of 2,862,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.18 ($0.24).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($50.94) target price on shares of AFC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.
