AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Price Down 21%

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) fell 21% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.72 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.16 ($0.19). 127,568,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,356% from the average session volume of 2,862,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.18 ($0.24).

Get AFC Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($50.94) target price on shares of AFC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on AFC Energy

AFC Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

AFC Energy Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.38 million, a PE ratio of -787.00 and a beta of 2.42.

(Get Free Report)

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.