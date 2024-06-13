Affirm Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 68,678 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 22% compared to the typical volume of 56,390 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,895,000 after buying an additional 1,316,901 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,886,000 after purchasing an additional 77,050 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Affirm by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Affirm by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,895,000 after purchasing an additional 153,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,347,000 after buying an additional 72,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 3.47. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Recommended Stories

