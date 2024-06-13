African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.
African Rainbow Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AFBOF opened at $11.50 on Thursday. African Rainbow Minerals has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.
About African Rainbow Minerals
