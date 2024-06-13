African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

African Rainbow Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AFBOF opened at $11.50 on Thursday. African Rainbow Minerals has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

About African Rainbow Minerals

African Rainbow Minerals Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified mining and minerals company in South Africa and Malaysia. It explores for platinum group metals, nickel, coal, iron ore, manganese ore, and chrome ore, as well as gold. African Rainbow Minerals Limited was founded in 1933 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

