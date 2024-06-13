Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the May 15th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,233,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get Aftermath Silver alerts:

Aftermath Silver Trading Up 2.5 %

AAGFF stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. Aftermath Silver has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.