Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Short Interest Update

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the May 15th total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 231,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ATPC opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Agape ATP has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 million and a PE ratio of -11.56.

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative net margin of 173.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.90%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

