Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Major Shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University Sells 9,342 Shares

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 9,342 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $30,361.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,753,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,757. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.11. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.72). On average, analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALRN. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned approximately 0.32% of Aileron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

