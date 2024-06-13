Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU) Holdings Raised by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU – Free Report) by 106.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,963 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meteora Capital LLC boosted its position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 577,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 398,369 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $2,347,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $667,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 282,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 57,838 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 358,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 30,501 shares during the period.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

About Aimfinity Investment Corp. I

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

