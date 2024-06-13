Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $2,670.45 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Get Aion alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00077367 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00026863 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011226 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000069 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,048.19 or 0.66240167 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.