AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Roger Stott Purchases 39 Shares of Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Roger Stott purchased 39 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.81) per share, with a total value of £147.42 ($187.72).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Roger Stott bought 42 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.53) per share, with a total value of £149.52 ($190.40).

AJ Bell Price Performance

AJB stock opened at GBX 380.50 ($4.85) on Thursday. AJ Bell plc has a one year low of GBX 241.60 ($3.08) and a one year high of GBX 414.50 ($5.28). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 340.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,896.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.88.

AJ Bell Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJB. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.71) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AJ Bell to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 361 ($4.60) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

