Ajax Resources (LON:AJAX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05). Approximately 100,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 118,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).

Ajax Resources Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.91. The company has a market cap of £1.87 million, a P/E ratio of -213.75 and a beta of 2.32.

About Ajax Resources

Ajax Resources Plc focuses on acquiring businesses, or production and development assets in the energy and natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

