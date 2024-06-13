Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a current ratio of 30.12. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of -0.31.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). On average, analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,865.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $319,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,356,000 after buying an additional 326,308 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,750,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,113,000 after buying an additional 162,820 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,554,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,652,000.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

