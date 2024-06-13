Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Short Interest Down 63.2% in May

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance
ADLRF opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Company Profile
