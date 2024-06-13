Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Short Interest Down 91.5% in May

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the May 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aldebaran Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADBRF opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Aldebaran Resources has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.
Aldebaran Resources Company Profile
