Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALHC shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $57,985.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 898,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,334.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $57,985.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 898,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,334.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $80,098.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,999,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,097,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,213 shares of company stock worth $335,467 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,747,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after buying an additional 905,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

ALHC stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

