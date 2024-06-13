Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY) Shares Up 753.5%

Alior Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALORY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 753.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.32 and last traded at C$14.32. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.06.

Alior Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

Alior Bank Company Profile

Alior Bank SA provides banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and enterprises in Poland. The company offers personal and savings accounts; personal banking; investment products; credits and loans; mortgage products; cards; and insurance services. It also provides bills and cards, trade finance, deposits, treasury products, deposits and investment services, internet banking, and operating and financial leasing services, as well as issues commercial bonds.

