Allegheny & Western Railway Co. Announces Dividend of $3.00 (OTC:AWRY)

Allegheny & Western Railway Co. (OTC:AWRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Allegheny & Western Railway Price Performance
Allegheny & Western Railway stock opened at $84.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.50. Allegheny & Western Railway has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $84.50.
Allegheny & Western Railway Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allegheny & Western Railway
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Broadcom Stock Soars 15.3% on Strong Q2 Results and Stock Split
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- What is a Bull Flag Pattern? Explanation and Examples
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny & Western Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny & Western Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.