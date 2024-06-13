AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Trading 0.2% Higher

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.13 and last traded at $32.13. 26,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 38,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $415.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (JANW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANW was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

