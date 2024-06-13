Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Brandywine Managers LLC

Brandywine Managers LLC decreased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 189,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,203,000 after buying an additional 77,307 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,656,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,425,000 after buying an additional 30,608 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 630.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.19.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $159.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of -60.05 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

