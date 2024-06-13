Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy Sells 1,500 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $179.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $182.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,101,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,171,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,815,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876,534 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,378,708,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,600,970,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,716,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,355,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

