Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,541,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,520,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,345,000 after buying an additional 41,965 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.26.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $177.79 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $180.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,958 shares of company stock worth $25,805,853. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

