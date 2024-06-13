Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Up 0.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $225.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $180.41 and last traded at $177.09. 8,636,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 29,005,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.62.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,958 shares of company stock worth $25,805,853 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,227,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 127,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,596,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.