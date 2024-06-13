AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Update

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the May 15th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AltEnergy Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 53,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance

AEAE opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $12.28.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

