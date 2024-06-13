Altria Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Altria Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. Altria Group has a payout ratio of 74.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

NYSE MO opened at $45.87 on Thursday. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

