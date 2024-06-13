Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Director John David Wright Sells 10,000 Shares

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) Director John David Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total value of C$47,960.00.

John David Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, John David Wright sold 8,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.81, for a total value of C$38,480.00.

On Friday, June 7th, John David Wright sold 10,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.78, for a total value of C$47,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, John David Wright sold 60,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.09, for a total transaction of C$245,298.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, John David Wright sold 90,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$373,770.00.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Alvopetro Energy stock opened at C$4.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.51. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.82.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy ( CVE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 49.15%. The company had revenue of C$15.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.3274559 earnings per share for the current year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

