Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Members Trust Co lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after buying an additional 277,631 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $186.89 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

