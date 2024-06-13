Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,843 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 306,715 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 155,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,783,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 36,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,881 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 35,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

