American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Bank of America

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIG. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

American International Group Trading Up 0.6 %

AIG stock opened at $74.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 303.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in American International Group by 123.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

