Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Update

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the May 15th total of 89,700 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Amesite Price Performance

Shares of Amesite stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. Amesite has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

