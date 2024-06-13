Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Update

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the May 15th total of 89,700 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Amesite Price Performance
Shares of Amesite stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. Amesite has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.
Amesite Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amesite
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.