Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Holdings Decreased by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPAY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $47.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $311.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

