Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Down 36.5% in May

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

AEBZY opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.0116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi’s previous dividend of $0.01.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

Featured Articles

