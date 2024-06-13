Analysts Offer Predictions for Agilysys, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agilysys in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now expects that the software maker will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Agilysys’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGYS. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.78. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Agilysys by 15.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Agilysys by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter worth $414,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Agilysys by 8.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,552,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,552,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,028,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,637.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,885 shares of company stock valued at $50,353,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

