Analysts Offer Predictions for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

Shares of PBH opened at $66.22 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

