Analysts Offer Predictions for SSR Mining Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $230.23 million during the quarter.
SSR Mining Stock Performance
SSRM opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $998.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $15.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SSR Mining
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $50,352,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,398,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $6,485,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SSR Mining by 4.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,439,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,619,000 after purchasing an additional 929,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in SSR Mining by 1,318.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 668,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 621,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.
Further Reading
