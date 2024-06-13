Analysts Set Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) PT at $10.00

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMPX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $26,564.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,399,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,597.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,794 shares of company stock valued at $47,606. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 2,623.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMPX opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. Amprius Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $10.58.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 350.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

