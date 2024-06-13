Analysts Set Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target at $119.40

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.40.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

CVLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVLT

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,465 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $280,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,549.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 3.0 %

CVLT opened at $116.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.50. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $63.70 and a 12-month high of $119.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.