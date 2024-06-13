Analysts Set dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Price Target at C$10.03

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.03.
DNTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on dentalcorp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins decreased their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th.
View Our Latest Report on DNTL
dentalcorp Stock Performance
About dentalcorp
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than dentalcorp
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.