Analysts Set dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Price Target at C$10.03

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.03.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

DNTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on dentalcorp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins decreased their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

View Our Latest Report on DNTL

dentalcorp Stock Performance

About dentalcorp

TSE DNTL opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. dentalcorp has a fifty-two week low of C$5.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.03.

(Get Free Report

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.