Analysts Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Price Target at $61.54

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.54.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DT
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Dynatrace
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Stock Performance
DT stock opened at $47.04 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.05.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatrace
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.