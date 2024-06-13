Analysts Set Expectations for KB Home’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KB Home in a report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home’s FY2024 earnings at $7.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

KBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

KB Home Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77. KB Home has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.31.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,612 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,435,000 after acquiring an additional 620,238 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 2,728.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 642,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after acquiring an additional 620,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,761,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in KB Home by 26.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,546,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after purchasing an additional 320,554 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.