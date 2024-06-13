Analysts Set Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) PT at $206.00

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,452.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,452.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,881. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,323,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 738.8% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,576,000 after purchasing an additional 445,859 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,593,000 after buying an additional 358,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,812,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,689,000 after buying an additional 127,783 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $155.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.73 and a 200-day moving average of $163.56. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

