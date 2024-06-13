Analysts Set Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Target Price at $53.75

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ODD shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at $22,503,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,621,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,208,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODD opened at $42.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.24. Oddity Tech has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $211.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oddity Tech will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

