Analysts Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target at $22.67

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,144,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3,380.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 553,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 537,964 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 956.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 340,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 308,493 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 103,655.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 294,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 294,382 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $5,212,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.44 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.