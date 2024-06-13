Analysts Set Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Target Price at $5.79

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.79.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.32.
Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $414.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
