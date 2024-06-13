Analysts Set Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Target Price at $5.79

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 24.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Taboola.com by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $414.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

