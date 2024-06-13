Analysts Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) PT at C$26.88

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPZ. BMO Capital Markets set a C$27.00 price target on Topaz Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Topaz Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:TPZ opened at C$23.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 0.50. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.03 and a 52 week high of C$23.34.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.00 million. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 earnings per share for the current year.

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insider Activity at Topaz Energy

In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.35, for a total transaction of C$4,470,000.00. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

