Analysts Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Target Price at $57.39

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. TD Securities raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $53.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

